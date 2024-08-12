Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) PT Lowered to $2.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 45,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,786. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 494.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 703,740 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 80.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 329.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

