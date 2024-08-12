Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,191.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,256. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.73 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.