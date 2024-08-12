Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,024. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

