Kura Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KURA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 323,303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 906,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 255,065 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

