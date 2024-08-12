Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.4 %

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.89. 13,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,779. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

