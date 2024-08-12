Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 260,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $45,567,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.15.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

