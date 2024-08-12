Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,679 shares of company stock worth $3,324,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

