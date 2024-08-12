LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

LCNB Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

About LCNB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 231,035 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

