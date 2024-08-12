LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
