Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

LGGNY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 465,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

