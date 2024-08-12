Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.31.
LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.11.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
