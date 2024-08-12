Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.