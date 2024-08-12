LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s previous close.

LENZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $23.78 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

