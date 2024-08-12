Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

