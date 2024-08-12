Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 375.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Liberty Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
