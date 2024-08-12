Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360
Life360 Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Life360
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.