Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.88.

LIF traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 230,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,350. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

