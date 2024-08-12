Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) PT Raised to $40.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
