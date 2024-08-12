Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

LWAY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,560,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,522 shares in the company, valued at $38,560,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $722,438. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

