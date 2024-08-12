Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $100.15, but opened at $103.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $101.67, with a volume of 6,143 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.