Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LINC. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

