Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 24,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,052,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOTY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

