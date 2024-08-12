Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 24,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,052,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Trading Down 33.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOTY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lingerie Fighting Championships
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.