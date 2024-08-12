Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,900 shares, an increase of 27,928.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LIPO stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.66% and a negative net margin of 991.79%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.