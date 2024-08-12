Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Lipocine Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
