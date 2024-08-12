LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.