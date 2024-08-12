LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $40.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.