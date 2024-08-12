loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $1.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at $808,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

