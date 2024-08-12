Loar (LOAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.410-0.430 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Loar last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Loar Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Loar stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15.
About Loar
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
