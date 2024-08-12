Loar (LOAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.410-0.430 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Loar stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.