Longeveron (LGVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGVN opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Longeveron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

