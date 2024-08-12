Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $15.64 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

