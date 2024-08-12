Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

