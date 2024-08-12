LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Raised to $9.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $8.80 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

LXU opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 473,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 442,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

