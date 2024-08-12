Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

