Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 411,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

