Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

LYFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 411,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

