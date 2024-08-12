MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,435 shares of company stock worth $44,792,168. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.