Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.79. Madison Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

