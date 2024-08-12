Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $21.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.77.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 53,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

