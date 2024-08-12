Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of MGY opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

