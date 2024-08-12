Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $323.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

