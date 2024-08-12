Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at UBS Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.