Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Marqeta Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 132,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,151. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.