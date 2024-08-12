Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 337 ($4.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £852.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.31. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 364.50 ($4.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

