Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $533.55 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.