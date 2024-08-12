Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,894,067 shares of company stock valued at $852,731,236. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $457.92 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.51.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

