Maxim Group Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Hold

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of 229.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

