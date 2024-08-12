McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

