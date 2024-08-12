Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 250 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sempra were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2,591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,486. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

