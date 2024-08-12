Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,257. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

