Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 6,490 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.25. 26,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

