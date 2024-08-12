Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 12,785 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,824.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305,626. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

