Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 3,525 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 161,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. 3,282,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744,581. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

