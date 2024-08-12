Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 1,047 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,986,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,293,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,124. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $305.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,415. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

